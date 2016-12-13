Native support for Wrangell boarding school is uncertain

A committee overseeing a proposal for a 400-bed boarding school in Wrangell is seeking support from the Tanana Chiefs Conference, a non-profit Native corporation which serves 39 villages near Fairbanks. But, that support isn’t certain.

The Alaska Native Science and Engineering Program – or ANSEP – wants to build a boarding high school for underserved students from around the state. The University of Alaska Anchorage program would be set up to graduate students in three years and offer a subsequent year of college courses. The school would be built on the former Wrangell Institute boarding school property.

The ANSEP Committee held a meeting Monday detailing all the steps taken towards the project. Wrangell Superintendent and ANSEP Committee Chairman Patrick Mayer explained that the Tanana Executive Board tabled a resolution supporting the boarding school in November.

Mayer wants the proposal on next year’s Alaska Federation of Natives conference agenda, and said obtaining support from Tanana Chiefs would be a good start.

“I think we still have a shot at getting their support. The reason we want their support is because they’re a huge voting body for AFN,” said Mayer. “If we get them, that serves as a catalyst for getting further support from the Native community throughout the state hopefully.”

Mayer thinks the Tanana board will revisit the resolution at its next meeting. KSTK reached out to the board, but it wasn’t able to respond in time as to when it will reconsider the resolution.

According to an email between Mayer and the Tanana panel, board members expressed concerns about the school depleting student numbers in rural villages and taking bright students away. They’re also concerned about the history of the Wrangell Institute, which closed in 1975, where many Native children were abused.

Mayer thinks ANSEP representatives and the committee were able to address those concerns and said the resolution isn’t a deal-breaker for the project.

“I don’t think yay or nay precludes us from moving forward in this region trying to build support. I just think it would be nice to say hey, we have support for this idea from the Interior,” Mayer explained.

He noted that the committee will also seek support from other Native organizations throughout the state.

The ANSEP school would become part of the Wrangell school district. Funding would come through base student allocation and a residential stipend program. The committee still needs to begin its application for the school with the state. The construction cost is estimated to be $30 million to $50 million. Mayer said private money would be raised cover that cost.

A draft letter to the Tanana Chiefs board from Wrangell’s local tribe, Wrangell Cooperative Association, was also presented. The letter explained the benefits the facility could bring to the community, but the letter still needs to be approved the by the tribe.