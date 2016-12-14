Wrangell Borough Assembly Meeting 12-13-16

City and Borough of Wrangell

Borough Assembly Meeting Agenda

Revised 12-9-16 to remove Plat Approval for Torgramsen-Austin

December 13, 2016 7:00 p.m. Location: Assembly Chambers, City Hall

1. CALL TO ORDER

a. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE led by Assembly Member Patty Gilbert

b. INVOCATION to be given by Don McConachie

c. CEREMONIAL MATTERS – Community Presentations, Proclamations, Certificates of Service, Guest Introductions

2.ROLL CALL

3. AMENDMENTS TO THE AGENDA

4. CONFLICT OF INTEREST

5. CONSENT AGEND

a. Items (*) 6a and 7a through 7e

6. APPROVAL OF MINUTES

a. Minutes of the Regular Assembly meeting held November 29, 2016; Minutes of the Special Assembly meeting held December 2, 2016 7. COMMUNICATIONS

*a. Gaming Permit renewal for Wrangell Fire Fighters Association

*b. Gaming Permit renewal for the Friends of the Library

*c. Gaming Permit renewal for the American Legion Post 6 Auxiliary

*d. School Board Action from the November 21, 2016 Regular Mtg.

*e. Liquor License Renewal Application from City Market (package store)

8. BOROUGH MANAGER’S REPORT 9. BOROUGH CLERK’S FILE

9. MAYOR/ASSEMBLY REPORTS AND APPOINTMENTS

a. Reports by Assembly Members b. Appointments to fill annual vacancies and other various Boards and Committees vacancies

11. PERSONS TO BE HEARD

12. UNFINISHED BUSINESS

a. PROPOSED ORDINANCE No. 928: AN ORDINANCE OF THE ASSEMBLY OF THE CITY AND BOROUGH OF WRANGELL, ALASKA, AMENDING CHAPTER 11.76, JUNK VEHICLES, OF THE WRANGELL MUNICIPAL CODE, RELATING TO THE PROCEDURES FOR THE DISPOSITION AND DISPOSAL OF JUNK VEHICLES (second reading)

b. PROPOSED ORDINANCE No. 929: AN ORDINANCE of the City and Borough of Wrangell, Alaska, authorizing the issuance of a sewer revenue bond in the principal City and Borough of Wrangell December 13, 2016 amount of $91,000 to finance a portion of the cost of acquiring, constructing and installing certain additions and betterments to and extensions of the Borough’s sewer system; fixing the date, form, terms, maturities and covenants of the bond; reserving the right of the Borough to issue future revenue bonds with a lien on revenues on a parity with the bond upon compliance with certain conditions; and providing for the sale of the bond to the United States Department of Agriculture, Rural Development (second reading)

13. NEW BUSINESS

a. PROPOSED RESOLUTION No. 12-16-1355: A RESOLUTION OF THE ASSEMBLY OF THE CITY AND BOROUGH OF WRANGELL, ALASKA, PROVIDING FOR THE AMENDMENT OF THE JOB DESCRIPTION FOR THE WASTEWATER TREATMENT OPERATOR LEAD

b. PROPOSED RESOLUTION No. 12-16-1356: A RESOLUTION OF THE ASSEMBLY OF THE CITY AND BOROUGH OF WRANGELL, ALASKA, PROVIDING FOR THE AMENDMENT OF THE JOB DESCRIPTION FOR THE WATER TREATMENT OPERATOR LEAD

c. PROPOSED RESOLUTION No. 12-16-1357: A RESOLUTION OF THE ASSEMBLY OF THE CITY AND BOROUGH OF WRANGELL, ALASKA, PROVIDING FOR THE AMENDMENT OF THE JOB DESCRIPTION FOR THE WATER/WASTEWATER TREATMENT OPERATOR

d. PROPOSED RESOLUTION No. 12-16-1358: A RESOLUTION OF THE ASSEMBLY OF THE CITY AND BOROUGH OF WRANGELL, ALASKA PROVIDING FOR A CHANGE IN THE PAY PLAN OF THE CITY’S PERSONNEL SYSTEM AND PROVIDING FOR AN EFFECTIVE DATE

e. Approval to sell the Belt Freezer and Land to Trident Seafoods (Public Hearing Item)

f. Approval of a second amendment to the Professional Services Agreement between the City and Ray Matiashowski for Lobby services

g. Approval to send a letter to the UA Board of Regents and President James Johnsen in support of the UAS School of Education

h. Approval to select the Memorial Cemetery as the site for an expansion for cemetery services

i. Approval of CRW Engineer’s Fee proposal for an Amendment to the Preliminary Engineering Report for the Water Treatment Plan Improvements Project

14. ATTORNEY’S FILE

15. EXECUTIVE SESSION

16. ADJOURNMENT