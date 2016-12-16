Funding for Shoemaker Harbor project included in Gov. Walker’s budget

Wrangell received good news regarding the Shoemaker Bay Harbor project Thursday. Gov. Bill Walker proposed to appropriate $5 million for the state’s 50/50 harbor matching grant fund, just enough to cover Wrangell’s request.

The borough has been working to replace Shoemaker’s float system for a couple of years. Poor conditions at the harbor have left some stalls unused due to safety concerns. The project is estimated to cost $10.7 million. Harbor reserves will be used to cover about $3 million and the borough will issue bonds to cover the remaining costs.

The funding still needs to survive the budgeting process, but Borough Manager Jeff Jabusch said it’s a good place to start.

“If the legislature passes it and the governor signs off on it, the money would be available July 1,” he said. “We suspect we could get that out to bid pretty shortly and maybe early as next fall or early in 2018.”

Shoemaker is ranked number one on program’s list of projects from around the state. If funding falls below the governor’s proposal, Shoemaker will be pushed off for the second time. The state skips project requests it can’t fully fund. The project was ranked number two in 2015.

House District 36 Rep. Dan Ortiz said the project’s prospects are better with the funding included in Walker’s budget proposal.

“It’s important that those monies were there first hand in the budget rather than try to wait and add those monies to the budget later on in the process. That would have been a much more difficult task,” said Ortiz. “So now the task is much more doable, and I’m hopeful when it’s all said and done that that $5 million will remain in the budget and the Shoemaker Harbor project will go forward.”

Ortiz gained a seat on the House Finance Committee when Republicans lost the majority to the new Democratic-led House caucus in November. Ortiz noted his position will help him protect capital projects in the district such as Shoemaker.