KSTK offers special holiday programming this week, including A Christmas Companion featuring Christmas from Lake Wobegon, A Christmas Carol narrated by Patrick Stewart and the Wrangell Chorale performing their 2016 Holiday Concert. Here is our full holiday line up:

Sunday, December 18 - Rochester Festival – 7:00 pm

Tuesday, December 20 – It’s A Wonderful Life, the original 1949 radio broadcast featuring the film actor Jimmy Stewart – 7:00 pm

Wednesday, December 21 - Madrigalia – 6:00 pm

Friday, December 23 – Miracle on 34th Street, the original 1949 radio broadcast – 9:00 pm

Saturday, December 24th Christmas Eve . – Joy to the World – noon. A Christmas Companion, Christmas from Lake Wobegon with Garrison Keilor – 5:00 pm followed by A Christmas Carol narrated by Patrick Stewart at 7:00 pm

. – Joy to the World – noon. A Christmas Companion, Christmas from Lake Wobegon with Garrison Keilor – 5:00 pm followed by A Christmas Carol narrated by Patrick Stewart at 7:00 pm Sunday, December 25th Christmas Day – The Wrangell Chorale’s Holiday Christmas Concert recorded live at the Nolan Center – 9:00 am followed by A Child’s Christmas in Wales narrated by Dylan Thomas. A Christmas Companion, Christmas from Lake Wobegon with Garrison Keilor at 11:00 am.