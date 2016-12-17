Special Programming

Holiday Programming

by Cindy Sweat
December 17, 2016 5:42 am

Christmas | Holiday | KSTK | 101.7KSTK offers special holiday programming this week, including A Christmas Companion featuring Christmas from Lake Wobegon, A Christmas Carol narrated by Patrick Stewart and the Wrangell Chorale performing their 2016 Holiday Concert.  Here is our full holiday line up:

  • Sunday, December 18 - Rochester Festival – 7:00 pm
  • Tuesday, December 20 – It’s A Wonderful Life, the original 1949 radio broadcast featuring the film actor Jimmy Stewart – 7:00 pm
  • Wednesday, December 21 - Madrigalia – 6:00 pm
  • Friday, December 23 – Miracle on 34th Street, the original 1949 radio broadcast – 9:00 pm
  • Saturday, December 24th Christmas Eve. – Joy to the World – noon.  A Christmas Companion, Christmas from Lake Wobegon with Garrison Keilor – 5:00 pm followed by A Christmas Carol narrated by Patrick Stewart at 7:00 pm
  • Sunday, December 25th Christmas DayThe Wrangell Chorale’s Holiday Christmas Concert recorded live at the Nolan Center – 9:00 am followed by A Child’s Christmas in Wales narrated by Dylan Thomas.  A Christmas Companion, Christmas from Lake Wobegon with Garrison Keilor at 11:00 am.

