Five Wrangell wrestlers place in state tournament

by Aaron Bolton, KSTK News
December 20, 2016 10:54 am

Five Wrangell wrestlers placed in the state tournament this weekend.  Nine Wolves

Wrangell wrestling takes 2A division title in Southeast (Photo courtesy of Julie Decker)

qualified for state matches.

Caleb Groshong took home third place in the 220-pound weight class, and Sig Decker took fourth by a five to two decision. Dawson Miller and Jonah Comstock both placed sixth, and Hannah Brown came in the twelfth slot.

The Wolves had a good season with several wrestlers placing first at home in the Tom Sims tournament and in regional matches. The team also took home the 2A division title for Southeast.

