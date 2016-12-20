Five Wrangell wrestlers place in state tournament

Five Wrangell wrestlers placed in the state tournament this weekend. Nine Wolves

qualified for state matches.

Caleb Groshong took home third place in the 220-pound weight class, and Sig Decker took fourth by a five to two decision. Dawson Miller and Jonah Comstock both placed sixth, and Hannah Brown came in the twelfth slot.

The Wolves had a good season with several wrestlers placing first at home in the Tom Sims tournament and in regional matches. The team also took home the 2A division title for Southeast.