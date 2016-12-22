NORAD Santa Tracking

Special Programming
Recent News
Five Wrangell wrestlers place in state tournament
Five Wrangell wrestlers placed in the state tournament this weekend. Nine Wolves qualified for state matches. Caleb Groshong took home third place in the 220-pound weight class, and Sig Decker took fourth by a five to two decision. Dawson Miller … more
Gov. Walker proposes stable Fish and Game budget
Gov. Bill Walker proposed cutting about 45 positions and $3.5 million from the Alaska Department of Fish and Game’s 2018 budget last week, significantly smaller than the $11.5 million in cuts over the past two years. But, Walker’s proposal calls … more
