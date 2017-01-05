Deed to AICS clinic in question as it merges with SEARHC

There are still some unanswered questions in the merger between a Wrangell medical provider and Sitka-based Southeast Regional Health Consortium. SEARHC announced that it would be taking over Alaska Island Community Services or AICS in October. AICS will retain its name, but SEARHC will take over administrative duties.

The merger is planned to be finalized by February 1. Administrative staff from both providers met with the Wrangell Borough Assembly during a public workshop Thursday to answer questions about a deed to an AICS medical clinic. After much discussion, it was agreed that SEARHC’s name would be put on the deed. Some minor language changes were also added.

Borough Manager Jeff Jabusch said the borough’s attorney still needs to review the deed and will make necessary recommendations to the assembly. The panel plans to finalize the changes before the end of the month.

The borough gave AICS the deed to the property in 2010 with the stipulation that its use would be for medical services. If the agreement is not met, the property would revert back to the borough.

Some assembly members were concerned that the merger may allow the property to become tax exempt. AICS CEO Mark Walker addressed those concerns.

“To address the tax issue, AICS is a 501c3. SEARHC is a 501c3. We pay property taxes,” Walker explained. “I think at the last meeting when we made the presentation, the CEO of SEARHC committed to the fact that there wasn’t any plan to be any different. They plan to continue paying property taxes.”

AICS currently pays about $67,000 in property taxes per year in Wrangell. The medical clinic makes up the largest portion of that amount. SEARHC COO Dan Neumeister said a document will be crafted assuring that tax on the property will continue to be paid.

Assembly member Becky Rooney also added her concern about SEARHC competing with the local hospital.

“I think I would like in this clause somewhere to have a little legal ramification or a legal leg to stand on to continue to work as we have. Because there’s nothing in here that says you won’t compete with the hospital,” she said.

The Wrangell Medical Center board has formally supported the change and has a memorandum of understanding with AICS. The MOU said that both entitles won’t infringe on the other’s viability. The assembly asked that both medical providers work with the hospital board to revisit the agreement to address its concerns before the merger is finalized.

AICS and the Wrangell Medical Center currently share some services such as emergency room staff.