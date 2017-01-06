Featured News

Members appointed to Mariner’s Memorial committee

by Aaron Bolton, KSTK News
January 6, 2017 1:37 pm
Part of Mariner’s Memorial design.

The Port Commission appointed two community members to a special committee to oversee a Mariner’s Memorial intended for Heritage Harbor Thursday. Brennan Eagle and Gig Decker, both commercial fishermen, were appointed to the committee.

It will consist of two port commissioners and three members of the public. Port commissioners John Yeager and John Martin will also sit on the committee. The panel will seek funding for the memorial and keep the public updated on its progress.

The commission received final plans for the memorial in 2015. The estimated cost is $332,000.

Yeager told KSTK in a previous interview that groundbreaking date will become clearer in the spring. The commission will do one more round of advertising for the last position on the committee. The memorial has been in the works since 2012.

