JV girls’ basketball shine against Metlakatla

The Lady Wolves basketball team hosted the Metlakatla Chiefs this weekend. The varsity team was swept by the Chiefs while JV dominated both games.

Friday’s varsity match started off slow with Wrangell down 13 to one near the end of the first quarter. The Wolves caught up by the end of the first half, trailing by just six, but, came up short by two points, 47 to 50. Saturday’s rematch was also a nail-biter, coming down to a three-point basket, 50 to 53.

The JV team enjoyed comfortable double-digit wins in both games, 55 to 37 Friday and 49 to 27 Saturday. Kaylyn Easterly put the most points on the board with 16 points. Charlie Seddon came in behind Easterly, putting up 9 points.

Varsity and JV boys lost all their games in Metlakatla. Varsity boys currently have a 2-5 record while girls are at 2-3.

Elks Hoop Shoot winners were also announced during halftime Friday. Boys and girls between eight and 13 years old are divided into three age groups and given 25 shots from the free throw line.

Shailyn Nelson and Keaton Gadd sank the most shots in the eight-to-nine-year-old category and will move on the district competition. In the 10-to-11-year-old group, Kayla Meissner and Kyle Hommel will move on, and Jamie Early and Jayden Buhler will advance in the oldest age group. Nineteen contestants participated in the boys and girl’s competitions.

All district contestants will have the opportunity to advance through state and regional competitions. Winners of the finals, held in Chicago, will have their name inscribed into the Basketball Hall of Fame.

