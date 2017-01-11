Lady Wolves take on the Haines Glacier Bears Girls in Haines Friday 1/13/17 and Saturday 1/14/17, 7:00 pm both nights. Tune in to the live broadcast on KSTK!
Community Focused Programming
Lady Wolves VS. Haines Glacier Bear Girls
Recent News
Zoning permit in question for Wrangell assisted-living home
A conditional use permit for a potential assisted –living home in Wrangell is in question. The Sourdough Lodge, a former bed and breakfast, is planned to offer five assisted-living beds with 11 additional rooms for seniors. The new facility is planned … more
Wolves sweep Haines Glacier Bears
Wrangell’s varsity boys’ basketball took on Haines Wednesday night. The team enjoyed a comfortable lead throughout the game. They were up 31-19 at halftime, and ended 20 points above the Glacier Bears, 60-40. The Bears and the Wolves had their … more
Comments
Please read our comment guidelines.