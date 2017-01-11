House Rep. Ortiz tours District 36 ahead of legislative session

House District 36 Rep. Dan Ortiz stopped in Wrangell Tuesday to give the Wrangell Borough Assembly a preview of his goals going into the legislative session beginning on Jan. 17. With few options to fill the $3 billion budget gap, Ortiz explained that the restructuring of the PFD and additional broad-based taxes are likely to be pushed through this session.

Ortiz, who will have a seat on the House Finance Committee, said the new House majority coalition will “strongly” consider Gov. Walker’s proposal to increase motor fuel taxes over the next two years. The proposal would double the current 8-cent-per-gallon tax on July 1 and increase to 24 cents in 2018.

He said the coalition, made up of mostly Democrats, is also looking at other broad-based taxes.

“Potentially an income tax and/or potentially a sales tax,” said Ortiz referring to the two popular options. “I’ve heard loud and clear from the Municipal League, I’ve heard a lot from the communities in Ketchikan and Wrangell that the sales tax is probably the least desirable option that they would like to see us take. So that’s the position that I’m going to hold in terms of my votes.”

Assembly member Mark Mitchell and other members spoke against a sales tax, citing Wrangell’s 7 percent local tax.

“I think you need to cut until we’re bleeding, and then you’re going to have to put your taxes on,” said Mitchell. “I’m kind of leaning to stay away from a sales tax because it does put our merchants and our businesses at a disadvantage in trying to compete with all of the other markets that are out there.”

Ortiz noted that more cuts are possible, but said additional revenue is still necessary. He also explained the House majority is more likely to agree to restructure the Permanent Fund to fund state government operations, something it refused to do last year under Republican control.

“The last proposal I heard was like a 5 percent draw on the PFD. It has averaged an 8 percent growth based on a percent stock returns,” Ortiz elaborated. “We still can draw 5 [percent] and not draw down on the principle of the PFD itself. In fact, the principle will continue to grow, albeit more slowly than it has been recently.”

Ortiz said the proposal would generate about $2.5 billion to fund the state’s operating budget, leaving about a $500 million gap.

Ortiz added that he will be pushing two mariculture bills intended to open state funds for the industry’s development, and will try to maintain the Alaska Marine Highway’s budget. Gov. Walker proposed flat funding for ferry services in his December budget.

In other business, the borough’s attorney, Bob Blasco, updated the assembly on collective bargaining negotiations between the borough and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Union. The union represents about 24 borough employees in Wrangell. Both parties agreed to drop claims in a lawsuit over arbitration terms in December.

“The union agreed to dismiss their claim of an alleged contract both with prejudice which means not only is the case over, nothing could ever be brought up again on any of those kinds of claims,” Blasco said. “There were two outstanding unfair labor practices claims that we were defending for the borough. Those were also dismissed with the Alaska Labor Relations Agency with prejudice.”

Both parties were back at the table Wednesday to negotiate the agreement which expired in mid-2014. If an agreement is not reached in 45 days, Borough Manager Jeff Jabusch and the union will present final offers to the assembly. The assembly will make the final decision.

Jabsuch also explained that a new water plant will cost about $12 million, significantly more than the anticipated $4.5 million price tag. The borough is seeking to implement a more efficient water treatment system after years of water shortages during the summer months. The borough has been working with the U.S. Department of Agriculture of obtain grant funds and additional loans. It’s unknown how the higher cost will affect potential funding.