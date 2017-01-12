Wolves sweep Haines Glacier Bears

Wrangell’s varsity boys’ basketball took on Haines Wednesday night. The team enjoyed a comfortable lead throughout the game. They were up 31-19 at halftime, and ended 20 points above the Glacier Bears, 60-40.

The Bears and the Wolves had their rematch Thursday at noon. The Wolves continued their domination, up 40-16 at halftime. The final score was 68-29. The boys advanced their record to 3-5.