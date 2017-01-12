Wolves sweep Haines Glacier Bears
Have a news tip? Click here to submit your tip.
Wrangell’s varsity boys’ basketball took on Haines Wednesday night. The team enjoyed a comfortable lead throughout the game. They were up 31-19 at halftime, and ended 20 points above the Glacier Bears, 60-40.
The Bears and the Wolves had their rematch Thursday at noon. The Wolves continued their domination, up 40-16 at halftime. The final score was 68-29. The boys advanced their record to 3-5.
A conditional use permit for a potential assisted –living home in Wrangell is in question. The Sourdough Lodge, a former bed and breakfast, is planned to offer five assisted-living beds with 11 additional rooms for seniors. The new facility is planned … more
House District 36 Rep. Dan Ortiz stopped in Wrangell Tuesday to give the Wrangell Borough Assembly a preview of his goals going into the legislative session beginning on Jan. 17. With few options to fill the $3 billion budget gap, … more
Comments
Please read our comment guidelines.