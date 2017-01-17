Community Focused Programming

Double Header Basketball Weekend

by kstkadmin
January 17, 2017 11:20 am

Follow the Wrangell Wolves and Lady Wolves this weekend on the home court.  The Craig Panthers and Lady Panthers will be in town to play against Wrangell and everyone is encouraged to head to the gym to enjoy high school basketball.

Friday, January 20

2:30pm          JV Boys

4:00pm          JV Girls

5:30pm       Varsity Boys

7:15pm       Varsity Girls

Saturday, January 21

2:00pm            JV Girls

3:30pm            JV Boys

5:00pm         Varsity Girls

7:00pm         Varsity Boys

If you can’t make it to the gym, KSTK will air the boys and girls varsity games both nights.  Tune in to KSTK 101.7 fm for the live broadcast!

Comments

Please read our comment guidelines.

Recent News

Wrangell School District produces balanced budget draft

Wrangell High School. (Aaron Bolton, KSTK News)
The Wrangell School Board examined its first budget draft for the upcoming fiscal year Monday. The draft manages to cover a $134,000 decrease in revenue, about a 4 percent cut. No teachers would lose their jobs under the plan and … more

Some concerns over assisted-living facility answered, others remain

The former Old Sourdough Lodge will become a assisted living facility (Aaron Bolton, KSTK News)
Concerns over a new assisted-living facility in Wrangell are one step closer to being resolved. The Planning and Zoning Commission held a public workshop for the new owners of a former bed and breakfast known as the Sourdough Lodge and … more