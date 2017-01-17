Double Header Basketball Weekend

Follow the Wrangell Wolves and Lady Wolves this weekend on the home court. The Craig Panthers and Lady Panthers will be in town to play against Wrangell and everyone is encouraged to head to the gym to enjoy high school basketball.

Friday, January 20

2:30pm JV Boys

4:00pm JV Girls

5:30pm Varsity Boys

7:15pm Varsity Girls

Saturday, January 21

2:00pm JV Girls

3:30pm JV Boys

5:00pm Varsity Girls

7:00pm Varsity Boys

If you can’t make it to the gym, KSTK will air the boys and girls varsity games both nights. Tune in to KSTK 101.7 fm for the live broadcast!