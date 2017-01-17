Southeast legislators hope to maintain Fish and Game funding

Gov. Bill Walker proposed cutting about 45 positions and $3.5 million from the Alaska Department of Fish and Game’s fiscal year 2018 budget in December. That’s significantly smaller than the $11.5 million in cuts over the past two years. But Southeast lawmakers say the department can’t sustain any additional reductions.

Lawmakers are back in Juneau to tackle the state’s $3.5 billion budget gap and with it, Fish and Game’s state allocations for the fiscal year. The department has taken significant cuts, about 36 percent to its dedicated state funding, over the past two years. The Commercial Fisheries Division is the most dependent on state funding, but wouldn’t change any Southeast operations if Walker’s proposal makes it through the budgeting process as is.

Several Southeast lawmakers say that’s their plan for the session. House District 36 Rep. Dan Ortiz, who sits on the House Finance and Fish and Game Finance Subcommittees, said the department’s ability to do its job will diminish with any further cuts. He wants to keep funding flat.

“I’m just not comfortable with further cuts from the particular agency. I’m going to be working hard to maintain that funding level,” Ortiz said referring to FY2017’s allocations. “So I guess in that sense, the governor’s budget and my goals may be a little bit different.”

Sitka Democrat Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins, who represents House District 35, said he supports a proposal that would restructure Commercial Fisheries Entry Commission fees. He said the proposal would have larger boats paying more.

“I think longer than 70 feet, if you’re over that length and actively prosecuting a fishery, IE you’re not a tender, you’re kind of getting an easy pass on these CFEC fees. The idea is to proportionalize those fees so everyone is paying their fair share in a proportional way.”

Commercial Fisheries Director Scott Kelley has said Southeast operations can be sustained under Walker’s plan, but fears that further cuts may change that.

The division stopped collecting data in 2015 for several Southeast herring fisheries that haven’t opened in recent years. Herring fisheries near Craig and Sitka are still being managed. Kelly also said aerial surveys have been reduced along with several other data collection projects.

Sitka Senator Bert Stedman noted that any cuts made to the department may have a direct impact on Southeast’s economy.

“We need to be careful with our reductions – that we don’t adversely shut down our core industries. Fish and game of course is fisheries and DNR is oil and gas. Fish and game and DNR are not the reason why we’re financially underwater,” he said. “If you look at the scheme of their expenditures ranked against the other departments, you could eliminate them and you wouldn’t fix the budget problem.”

Fish and Game’s sportfishing and wildlife conservation divisions don’t expect any major changes during the next fiscal year. Both divisions are primarily funded through national taxes on fishing and hunting gear. Recent hunting and fishing license fee increases are also expected to help fund operations. Net sales for tags and licenses were at about $29.5 million in 2015.