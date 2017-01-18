Some concerns over assisted-living facility answered, others remain

Concerns over a new assisted-living facility in Wrangell are one step closer to being resolved. The Planning and Zoning Commission held a public workshop for the new owners of a former bed and breakfast known as the Sourdough Lodge and concerned neighbors.

The assembly chambers were filled Tuesday with community members and neighbors of a potential senior and assisted-living home known as Harbor House. New owners Shannon Bosdell and Daniel Blake plan to offer 5 assisted-living beds with 11 additional rooms for

seniors. They have requested a conditional use permit for the home which is currently zoned as light industrial. The permit is required to move forward with state licensing.

Neighbors have expressed concerns over parking, increased traffic on adjacent streets and the potential liability of Harbor House clients getting injured on their property.

Commissioner Don McConachie explained that parking should be a non-issue after measuring available parking space.

“If you go across the front of the building, you have enough room to park 14.9 vehicles, “ he said.

McConachie counted 28 total spaces. Harbor House plans to only allow residents with a necessary handicap vehicle to park on the property. Bosdell and Blake also plan to live in the facility. Economic Development Director Carol Rushmore wrote a letter to the Commission stating that 13 spaces were required for the permit.

“You’re considered a multi-family dwelling, and you would need one space for each dwelling unit,” she added.

Owner Blake disagreed with that assessment.

“I looked at the Wrangell zoning codes, and by definition we would be considered a boarding house,” he said. “Under parking there isn’t a requirement for parking for boarding houses, but there is for hotel motel. That would be one space for every five units.”

Rushmore stated that how the facility will be zoned will have to be addressed before a final decision is made.

Bosdell addressed concerns over an increase in traffic on adjacent Berger Street, which has several residential homes. He said staff and residents with vehicles will be directed down Case Avenue and then Peninsula Street, which has fewer homes, to keep the neighborhood private.

Bosdell also explained that an area for resident’s dogs to go to the bathroom will also be built. Several neighbors feared an increase in pets would lead to dogs using their property.

McConachie closed the meeting by saying legal opinion was still needed regarding the potential liability to the neighborhood and asked both the borough and Harbor House’s owners to seek legal advice about the issue.

Bosdell, who has managed and owned assisted-living facilities for about 15 years, explained that the liability would be with the property owner. But, he added that Harbor House would have a $1 million insurance policy and track any clients with risk of roaming.

“If we have a client that we feel may have issues with roaming, each of our clients that’s like that wears a pin on them,” he explained. “So if they get out beyond the nursing station that we have set up over a certain distance, that goes off. It goes to my pager. It goes to his pager and a nurse’s pager.”

A special meeting was scheduled to make a final decision on Jan 23 at 6:30 p.m.