Wrangell School District produces balanced budget draft

The Wrangell School Board examined its first budget draft for the upcoming fiscal year Monday. The draft manages to cover a $134,000 decrease in revenue, about a 4 percent cut. No teachers would lose their jobs under the plan and enrollment is expected to remain static at about 270 students.

Superintendent Patrick Mayer told the board in November that this year’s budget is based on two main assumptions. He said the release of Gov. Bill Walker’s state operating plan in December clarified neither.

“Our two main assumptions that have financial implications are that we would experience 5 percent reduction in the BSA this year, and our insurance costs would go up 10 percent,” Mayer explained.

This year’s expected health insurance increase is about half of last year’s roughly 20-percent hike. The BSA – or base student allocation – pays about $5,000 per student in the district. The total expected cut would amount to about $240,000, about seven times last year’s cut to enrollment-based funding. The final amount won’t be known until the Legislature completes its budget and it makes it past the governor’s veto pen.

“I’ve heard 10 percent. I’ve heard flat funding. I say where’s the money going to come from? Nobody can answer that. I think 5 percent is a reasonable number,” said Mayer.

The district plans to use $375,000 from reserves to balance the budget under its current assumptions. Mayer added that it’s not all doom and gloom, and said the district expects to save about $20,000 on its property and liability insurance.

“When you add all that together including the transfer in there based on the 5 percent cut, we have $204 left which is essentially balanced for the year,” he said.

Raises for teaching staff, Superintendent Mayer and both principals are also included in the budget and will cost about $38,500. Increased benefits expenses will amount to about $96,000.

“Last year we built our budget on flat funding and we hit it right on. We’ll see if we do the same this year,” said Mayer.

The district absorbed about $51,000 in cuts last year, most of which were due to base student allocation cuts.

Several Southeast lawmakers told CoastAlaska station news departments they don’t want to see any further cuts to education funding, which is one of the state’s largest line items.

The board will review a final budget draft in April before it’s finalized by the Wrangell Borough Assembly the following month.