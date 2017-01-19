Live Inauguration Coverage

Friday, January 20th KSTK will bring you live coverage of the presidential inauguration. KSTK and NPR’s Steve Inskeep and Audie Cornish will broadcast live with voices from across the nation. Coverage begins at 6:00 am Alaska time. The Oath of Office is expected to take place around 8:00 am. As this is a live event, the time schedule is not firm.
Two prospects left in Wrangell’s hunt for borough manager
The City and Borough of Wrangell has narrowed down its prospects for the borough manager position to two candidates. Current Manager Jeff Jabusch announced his retirement in September. The hiring committee made up of Wrangell Borough Assembly members and borough
Symphony of Seafood competition continues innovation
Would you eat salmon flavored ice cream or use salmon oil on your dog? A Southeast-based seafood competition aims to find out what innovations the Alaska seafood industry has when it comes to value-added products. The Alaska Fisheries Development Foundation's
