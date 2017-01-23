Featured News

About 20 gather for impromptu Women’s March in Wrangell

by Aaron Bolton, KSTK News
January 23, 2017 5:09 pm
Women's march wrg

About 20 Wrangelites walk through downtown in an impromptu Women’s March. (Courtesy of Vivian Prescott.)

Wrangell wasn’t on the list of official Women’s Marches in Southeast Alaska, but one Wrangell resident did some last-minute organizing to make one happen. Organizer Vivian Prescott told KSTK via Facebook that she was hoping another Wrangellite would put the event on. After that didn’t happen, Prescott made a quick post to Facebook and expected just one marcher. But, several Wrangell residents showed up for the impromptu march through downtown.

Caitlin Cardinell was like many of the participants, finding out through social media about an hour prior to the event.

“We ended up gathering a crowd of about 20 people, everyone choosing to march for their own personal reasons,” Cardinell explained, “but I think the general consensus is that we were marching to protect women’s rights in some form or fashion.”

Participant Caitlin Cardinell and Togiak. (Courtesy of Cardinell.)

Participant Caitlin Cardinell and Togiak. (Courtesy of Cardinell.)

In normal Wrangell fashion, several dogs also participated in the event. Cardinell, who was dog sitting, said her furry friend led the pack and represented the cause.

“We ended up fastening a little talisman onto his collar. It was of a vulva. He ended up leading the entire march. I would say he wore that with pride,” she said.

The group started at city hall, continued through downtown and ended at the coffee shop where several marchers remained to talk about why they came.

Seventeen communities participated officially across the state. According  Hundreds of protestors marched in Juneau and hundreds of thousands marched in Washington D.C. in support of women’s rights. Cities around the world also held their own marches.

Cardinell noted that while this was an unofficial offshoot, it wasn’t the size of the group that mattered.

“I don’t think the size of the group gathered matters, but [what matters is] the sense of comradery and collective agreement of which [way] we think the direction of this world should go in,” Cardinell said. “I got to meet and talk to folks in town I had never known or met before. Now I feel a bit more bonded with those people.”

Petersburg, Haines, Ketchikan, Sitka and Juneau were among the Southeast communities that officially participated.

Comments

Please read our comment guidelines.

Recent News

Gov. Walker’s mariculture task force gets closer to industry plan

Brenda Bryan, left, and Jackie Whitmore clean shellfish at the Moss Island Oyster Farm in Peterson Bay, across from Homer. (Photo by Ron Bader/Moss Island Oyster Farm)
Gov. Bill Walker signed an administrative order in early 2015, creating a mariculture task force in hopes of boosting aquatic farming and fisheries. The task force has been examining all areas of the mariculture industry and will present a comprehensive … more

Wolves’ varsity teams sweep Craig Panthers

Wrangell varsity boys huddle up. (Aaron Bolton, KSTK News)
The Wrangell Wolves’ varsity basketball teams swept the Craig Panthers Friday and Saturday. The Lady Wolves kicked it off Friday, toppling the Lady Panthers 74-65. They continued on Saturday with a nail-bitter. The game was tied after the first quarter, but … more