About 20 gather for impromptu Women’s March in Wrangell

Wrangell wasn’t on the list of official Women’s Marches in Southeast Alaska, but one Wrangell resident did some last-minute organizing to make one happen. Organizer Vivian Prescott told KSTK via Facebook that she was hoping another Wrangellite would put the event on. After that didn’t happen, Prescott made a quick post to Facebook and expected just one marcher. But, several Wrangell residents showed up for the impromptu march through downtown.

Caitlin Cardinell was like many of the participants, finding out through social media about an hour prior to the event.

“We ended up gathering a crowd of about 20 people, everyone choosing to march for their own personal reasons,” Cardinell explained, “but I think the general consensus is that we were marching to protect women’s rights in some form or fashion.”

In normal Wrangell fashion, several dogs also participated in the event. Cardinell, who was dog sitting, said her furry friend led the pack and represented the cause.

“We ended up fastening a little talisman onto his collar. It was of a vulva. He ended up leading the entire march. I would say he wore that with pride,” she said.

The group started at city hall, continued through downtown and ended at the coffee shop where several marchers remained to talk about why they came.

Seventeen communities participated officially across the state. According Hundreds of protestors marched in Juneau and hundreds of thousands marched in Washington D.C. in support of women’s rights. Cities around the world also held their own marches.

Cardinell noted that while this was an unofficial offshoot, it wasn’t the size of the group that mattered.

“I don’t think the size of the group gathered matters, but [what matters is] the sense of comradery and collective agreement of which [way] we think the direction of this world should go in,” Cardinell said. “I got to meet and talk to folks in town I had never known or met before. Now I feel a bit more bonded with those people.”

Petersburg, Haines, Ketchikan, Sitka and Juneau were among the Southeast communities that officially participated.