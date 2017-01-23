Featured News

Wolves’ varsity teams sweep Craig Panthers

by Aaron Bolton, KSTK News
January 23, 2017 1:33 pm

The Wrangell Wolves’ varsity basketball teams swept the Craig Panthers Friday and Saturday. The Lady Wolves kicked it off Friday, toppling the Lady Panthers 74-65. They continued on Saturday with a nail-bitter.

Kaylen Easterly takes a shot from the free-throw line. (Aaron Bolton, KSTK News)

The game was tied after the first quarter, but the Lady Wolves pushed past the Lady Panthers, scoring 13 points in the second quarter. They went into the fourth on top 41-30, but Craig came back, making 12 of 16 attempts from the free-throw line. Wrangell’s girls held the Panthers 50-48.

Kaylyn Easterly was Wrangell’s top scorer all weekend with 49 points total. She sank nine two-point baskets on Saturday. Anna Allen came in behind Easterly with 33 points.

The boys had two strong games against Craig. The Wolves crushed the Panthers on Friday,68-29 and followed up Saturday, 83-54.

Dawson Miller goes long for a three-point basket. (Aaron Bolton, KSTK News)

Tymon Teat came up with 36 points Friday and Saturday. Teat was consistent from the free-throw line, making five out of six attempts. Dawson Miller and Trent Stokes were also

among the high scorers, putting up 36 points combined. Craig came out on top in all four JV games.

