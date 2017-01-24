Wrangell P&Z approves assisted-living facility permit

The Wrangell Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously approved a conditional use permit for a senior and assisted-living facility Monday. The new facility, Harbor House, is in the former Sourdough Lodge. Some neighbors agreed with the Commission’s terms while others don’t.

Neighbors of Harbor House have raised concerns over the conversion of the former bed and breakfast, citing parking issues, increased pets and traffic and potential liability problems with the facility’s clients. The commission addressed most of those concerns Jan. 17 during a public workshop.

Co-owners Daniel Blake and Shannon Bosdell first requested the permit on Jan. 12. Commissioner Don McConachie asked Monday that an amendment to the initial motion be put forth.

“We are going to need to amend our motion to include certain parameters that need to be followed in order for the concerns of the neighborhood to be addressed,” he explained.

The stipulations require that Harbor House maintain proper licensing, always provide two designated spaces for emergency vehicles, and file an emergency response plan with the fire department. Another stipulation requires 15 off-street parking spaces and a dog walking area be provided.

Commissioner Duke Mitchell said he didn’t think the stipulations were necessary.

“It wasn’t required to have a dog-poop area before. I don’t see much change between what you’re doing now and what it was before,” said Mitchell.

He voted yes to both the amendment and main motion.

Neighbor Chris Guggenbickler told the commission that he agreed with the terms and also asked what the borough’s attorney had to say about neighbors’ liability. Economic Development Director Carol Rushmore said the borough’s attorney doesn’t advise private citizens, but read his general comments.

“Any property owner could be liable for the failure to exercise care in the maintenance of their property if someone is injured on their property due to a condition on the property,” she elaborated.

Another neighbor, David Powell, sent a letter to the commission requesting stipulations similar to the panel’s, but among them was a request to cut the amount of Harbor House residents in half.

Bosdell and Blake submitted a new plan for the facility that meets all the commission’s requirements. The facility will be zoned as a boarding house, which only requires one parking space per five dwelling units. Harbor House will provide 11 rooms for seniors and five assisted-living beds.

Bosdell thinks the process worked out for both Harbor House and neighboring residents.

“We figured all along that we were going to get this passed, but we did want to address everybody’s concerns that was here,” Bosdell added. “We’re happy. Now it’s time to move forward and get the place open.”

Bosdell and Blake plan to submit their state licensing application soon and say they will open on April 1.