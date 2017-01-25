Community Focused Programming

KSTK Winter Mini-Drive

by kstkadmin
January 25, 2017 2:56 pm

snow2KSTK is holding a 2 day Winter Mini-Drive to bring in the remaining $3,450 to fulfill our Fall Membership goal.  KSTK is able to provide web services and radio broadcasts with donations from people like you who use the service. You find value in KSTK and keeping this service available to you is easy, just click on the donate button to make your contribution or call us at 874-2345 during the Mini-Drive.

Any donation amount helps.    If you donate $20 or $50 and your friend does, and another person does, soon we’ll have the funds to keep KSTK services on the web and on the air for you.  Make your contribution today. http://bit.ly/DonateToKSTK

 

 

 

Comments

Please read our comment guidelines.

Recent News

Wrangell Borough Assembly Meeting 1-24-17

City and Borough of Wrangell Borough Assembly Meeting Revised – AGENDA City and Borough of Wrangell January 24, 2017 January 24, 2017 7:00 p.m.             Location: Assembly Chambers, City Hall 1. CALL TO ORDER a.PLEDGE … more

Wrangell’s Homecoming Games

floorball
The Petersburg Vikings and Lady Vikings are coming to play against the Wrangell Wolves and Lady Wolves for Wrangell's Homecoming weekend. Tune in to KSTK for the live play by play! Click on 'more' for the game schedule. more