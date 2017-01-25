Wrangell Borough Assembly Meeting 1-24-17

City and Borough of Wrangell Borough Assembly Meeting Revised – AGENDA City and Borough of Wrangell January 24, 2017

January 24, 2017 7:00 p.m. Location: Assembly Chambers, City Hall

1. CALL TO ORDER

a.PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE led by Assembly Member Mark Mitchell

b. INVOCATION to be given by Don McConachie

c. CEREMONIAL MATTERS – Community Presentations, Proclamations, Certificates of Service, Guest Introductions

2. ROLL CALL

3. AMENDMENTS TO THE AGENDA

4. CONFLICT OF INTEREST

5. CONSENT AGENDA

a. Items (*) 6a and 7a through 7d & 13f

6. APPROVAL OF MINUTES

a. Minutes of the Board of Adjustment meeting held January 9, 2017; Minutes of the Regular Assembly meeting held January 10, 2017; Minutes of the Special Assembly meeting held January 13, 2017

7. COMMUNICATIONS

*a. Approve May 6th and October 7th, 2017 as the 2017 Tax Free Days (submitted by the Wrangell Chamber of Commerce)

*b. 2017/18 Liquor License Renewal for Rayme’s Bar (Dispensary and Liquor Store)

*c. School Board Action from the Regular meeting held January 16, 2017

*d. Hospital Board minutes from the Regular meeting held November 16, 2016

*13f Final Plat approval for the Torgramsen-Austin Subdivision

8. BOROUGH MANAGER’S REPORT

9. BOROUGH CLERK’S FILE

10. MAYOR/ASSEMBLY REPORTS AND APPOINTMENTS

a. Reports by Assembly Members

b. City Boards and Committees Appointments

11. PERSONS TO BE HEARD

12. UNFINISHED BUSINESS

13. NEW BUSINESS

a. RESOLUTION No. 01-17-1359: A RESOLUTION OF THE ASSEMBLY OF THE CITY AND BOROUGH OF WRANGELL, ALASKA, TO ACCEPT A LOAN IN THE AMOUNT OF UP TO $322,650 FROM THE STATE OF ALASKA, DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL CONSERVATION

b. Discussion followed by a consensus for the Borough Manager Interview process

c. Approval to reschedule the Regular Assembly meeting from Tuesday, February 14, 2017 to Wednesday, February 15, 2017

d. Approval to schedule a Special Assembly meeting for Tuesday, February 14, 2017 for the purpose of conducting the final Borough Manager interviews in Executive Session

e. Approval to dispose of City Surplus Property *

f. Final Plat approval for the Torgramsen-Austin Subdivision

g. PROPOSED RESOLUTION No. 01-17-1360: A RESOLUTION OF THE ASSEMBLY OF THE CITY AND BOROUGH OF WRANGELL, ALASKA, APPROVING THE SALE OF THE WRANGELL BELT FREEZER LAND AND BUILDING TO TRIDENT SEAFFOODS CORPORATION FOR ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT PURPOSES AS ALLOWED UNDER WRANGELL MUNICIPAL CODE 16.12.012

14. ATTORNEY’S FILE

15. EXECUTIVE SESSION 16. ADJOURNMENT