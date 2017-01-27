Wrangell homeschool population grows amid a sea of reasons

The number of students in Wrangell being taught at home through correspondence classes has doubled in the last five years. This means Wrangell’s schools are missing out on about $238,000 in state education money, which is instead flowing to correspondene schools scattered around the state. There are a plethora of reasons why parents choose to homeschool and that makes it difficult to understand the increase.

Wrangell’s correspondence school population has grown to about 45 students, up from 21 during the 2012-2013 school year. That number doesn’t include traditional homeschoolers, families who pay out of pocket for curriculum. Statewide numbers have swelled to about 11,500, almost three and a half times correspondence enrollment in 1996.

Correspondence programs, or public school at home as many call it, are offered through school districts from around the state.

“Parents are instructing students, and of course when you’re enrolled in a correspondence school, you have the teacher overseeing all of that,” said Molly Harings, principal of Craig’s correspondence program PACE. “We can provide the educational support be it the materials and curriculum, be it the educational expertise in solving some of the issues that come up.”

Twenty Wrangell students are enrolled in PACE. IDEA, based out of Galena, has most of the rest. The state only tracks numbers statewide. KSTK obtained Wrangell’s numbers directly from IDEA, PACE, Raven, Fast Track and the AK Teach programs – all of which have at least one student with a Wrangell address.

The growing number of homeschool students means that enrollment-based state funding is going elsewhere. However, for every class a student does take in a public school, a fourth of their funding is redirected into that district. So the specific number of dollars headed elsewhere is hard to know for sure. For Wrangell Public Schools Superintendent Patrick Mayer, the number only leads to more questions.

“It is a difficult scenario to dissect and analyze where the kids came from,” said Mayer. “Were they students that were in our school district originally and then chose to go to correspondence school, or are they new to the community and chose to homeschool their kids just based their own personal reasons?”

That last bit is what makes it difficult to understand. Everyone has their reasons.

“Mine was my father had congestive heart failure. I wanted to spend more time with my dad, and I wanted my kids to know their grandfather,” explained Heidi Armstrong, parent of four students enrolled in PACE. Two of Armstrong’s children take some classes at Wrangell’s high school. She began homeschooling around 1999.

Another PACE parent, Jamie Roberts, lives outside of town and faced transportation issues with a newborn at home and a daughter entering kindergarten. The flexibility in curriculum is another part of why she’s continued homeschooling over the past eight years.

“I like that I can guide my kids through what they’re doing throughout the day from a character-building aspect and also from an academic aspect,” Roberts said, “kind of custom tailor their learning to where they are.”

There are some in the community who are disgruntled with the school district. Beth Comstock pulled two of her kids this fall. She said scheduling issues and bullying concerns led her family to enroll in Kodiak’s AK Teach program. Comstock still thinks the district could regain families like hers by reaching out.

“Ultimately you have to look at it that the school is a business, and they’ve lost the revenue,” she added.

Bullying concerns also led Katie Barratt to remove her two elementary-aged children from the district two years ago. Barratt’s daughter has since taken one class in the public school and still has two full-time students there. She said she tried to work with school administration over two years prior to pulling her kids, but said her concerns were not taken seriously.

Even if things changed, Barratt said she would stick with homeschooling.

“I would allow them more classes up there, but as of right now, I think we would stay on the route that we’ve picked,” she said.

Armstrong said in her 18 years of homeschooling, she hasn’t come across too many families unsatisfied with the district.

“Because pulling them out if you have a problem isn’t always the best thing for them. If you have a problem, you need to resolve it,” said Armstrong. “There is maybe one, in the many families I know, that’s their only reason.”

Armstrong pushed for Wrangell to start its own correspondence school in the past. Superintendent Mayer noted the idea has been looked into by previous administrators. He explained the process is a large undertaking, and it would be difficult for the district to attract enough students. As for bringing families back, Mayer said there’s no solution that will make everyone happy.

“Historically, we haven’t sought reasons from homeschool families. However, as with any issue in the district, the district office takes feedback,” said Mayer.

Mayer said families can always make appointments with him or other site administrators to resolve their issues.