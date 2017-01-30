Wolves swept over homecoming weekend

The Wrangell Wolves hosted the Petersburg Vikings Friday and Saturday for homecoming weekend. Petersburg swept all JV and varsity games.

The boys came up short by eight points Friday, 56-64. Dawson Miller made five baskets in the paint and one three pointer. Tyman Teat had a good night from the three-point line with three shots. Teat was one for one from the free-throw line and had one two-point basket.

The boys fell to the Vikings again Saturday, 42-64. The Wolves did well from the free-throw line with 13 points, shooting at about 72 percent. Trent Stokes and Tymon Teat scored the most for the Wolves with a combined 28 points.

The girls also struggled, losing 34-43 Friday and gave up a small lead late in the game Saturday. The Lady Wolves and Vikings were neck and neck at 12 points in the middle of the second quarter. The girls gained a two-point lead, 30-28, going into the fourth. They extended that lead, 35-30, with 4:55 left in the game, but the Vikings came back over the next two minutes. The Wolves led by one point with little over three minutes to go. Petersburg continued to pull away and took the game 41-37.

The girls made 13 shots from inside the paint and six from the three-point line. The Lady Wolves shot at 45 percent from the free-throw line.

The Wolves and Vikings also unveiled a banner in honor of sportsmanship Friday. All players from both teams filled the court as Activity Director Bill Bradley spoke about both organizations’ commitment to keeping the game fun.

Wrangell’s homecoming king and queen were also crowned. The finalists included freshmen Jing O’Brien and Blake Scott; sophomores Ashley Allen and Riley Blatchley; juniors Hannah Miethe and Ian Jenson; seniors Makena Hammer, Sam Armstrong, Dora Voltz, Sig Decker, Reyn Hutten and Tarren Privett.

Reyn Hutten and Sig Decker were crowned king and queen.