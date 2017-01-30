Wrangell resident detained due to Trump travel ban

President Donald Trump angered many Friday after signing an executive order banning citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S. for 120 days. The directive was far reaching enough to detain one Wrangell resident.

Business owner Sylvia Ettefagh was among those caught up the chaotic scenes that played out at airports across the country.

Ettefagh was born in Iran to an American mother and Iranian father and still holds dual citizenship there. She was headed back to the U.S. from vacation in Costa Rica. Ettefagh, who knew nothing about the ban at the time, was stopped after she landed in Los Angeles. An immigration officer asked her to produce her Iranian passport, said Ettefagh.

“I said I don’t travel with it. I’m an American,” Ettefagh responded. “The immigration officer asked me if I had been arrested, and I said no.’”

Ettefagh was then detained in a room with about 50 others for about an hour. As it became apparent she may miss her connecting flight to Seattle, she became very vocal and expressed her frustration to an officer.

“I need to catch a flight and I’m U.S. citizen. I have no idea why I’m in here. I’m part of the global entry system, and I need to get out of here,” she explained.

About five minutes later, Ettefagh was released without questioning.

“It didn’t make any sense to me until I actually walked out of the international arrivals area and saw the protestors and the attorneys hanging out outside the door at LAX,” said Ettefagh.

Attorneys waiting outside the airport filled Ettefagh in on Trump’s travel ban. Ettefagh said she doesn’t agree with the policy, but believes the rollout of the order is what caused most of the chaos.

“The best thing the officers could do was basically detain everyone they could detain,” she added. “The little bit of talk I had with officers at different points along the way was that they were understaffed and had no direct idea of what they were supposed to be doing.”

Ettefagh has since made it to Seattle for a planned surgery and will return to Wrangell in February. Her business, Alaska Vistas, offers tourism opportunities near Wrangell.

Iran, Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Libya, Yemen and Somalia are among the countries affected by Trump’s order. The ban on Syrian refuges is indefinite.