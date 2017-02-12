The Lady Wolves are coming off a rough stint on the road. The girls headed to Craig after facing Metlakatla over the weekend. The Lady Panthers came out on top Monday, 35-28.

Wrangell maintained the lead through the first half Tuesday. The Lady Wolves were up 10-9 at the half. The Lady Panthers held Wrangell to just three points in the third and were up by six going into final quarter. The Lady Wolves tried to come back with 10 points, and Kaylyn Easterly made two baskets from the three-point line in the fourth. Craig took the game 29-23.