The Wrangell Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual fundraising dinner Saturday. About 120 people gathered in the Nolan Center for the event aimed at showcasing the Chamber’s work and recognizing community members.

Six Wrangellites were recognized for their service and volunteer work in Wrangell. Reyn Hutten, Alex Angerman and Kaylauna Churchill were named Young Leaders of the Year. The Community Appreciation Award went to Hannah’s Place. The non-profit parenting classes and counseling to new mothers.

Chamber board member Apryl Hutchinson presented the Citizen of the Year Award.

“Her dedication to community of Wrangell is appreciated by all. We can think of a no greater individual who has a greater response to membership to the community than her,” Hutchinson said of the winner. “She has made Wrangell a better place to live. If you have not figured out who this is, maybe you’re not from here.”

After the laughs subsided, Dr. Lynn Prysunka was announced as the recipient. Prysunka was recognized for her work in the emergency room and building Wrangell’s EMS program.

“She’s also made herself available to all of our EMTs on a 24-hour basis for any advice they may need during a call. This is above and beyond the call of duty in this position,” Hutchinson added.

Board member Robert Rang took to the lectern next, announcing the winner of Business of the Year.

“Recognition is for business of the year. We had nominees Bobs’ IGA and J&Ws Fast Food,” he said. “The winner was Bob Robbins, IGA.”

Rang noted Robbins work through the local Elks Lodge and running its bowling alley. Robbins is credited with spending numerous volunteer hours organizing bowling leagues and maintaining the machinery.

“He assists schools, AICS and other groups with their bowling gatherings,” Rang explained. “All of which helps Elks earn funds that they in turn enter back into the community for other worthwhile projects.”

The dinner accounts for most of the Chamber’s funding outside of membership. Executive Director Cyni Crary noted she was happy with the turnout.

“The desert auction went really well. We also had a silent auction that did fairly well,” Crary noted. This year businesses were extremely generous and really helped us to make that a fun part of the evening and also raise money.”

The Chamber also debuted several promotional videos made last summer. Each showcases Wrangell as a destination for tourists. Crary says the videos will be uploaded to its website.