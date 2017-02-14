A scholarship in the name of a Wrangellite will be awarded for the first time this year. Greg Scheff, co-owner of R&M engineering, passed away in a plane crash in early 2016. The Greg Scheff Memorial Scholarship will award $1,000 dollars to one Wrangell student.

Scheff was known all over Southeast Alaska for his surveying work and in Wrangell for his community involvement. Long-time friend Ed Rilatos, who wanted to honor Scheff’s memory, explained the scholarship’s emphasis is intended for students following in Scheff’s path.

“We’re emphasizing engineering, surveying and geology,” Rilatos explained. ”But, if nobody is there, we still want the kids to apply.”

Funding for this year’s award was primarily raised through a golf tournament, but Rilatos said several locals and others from around Southeast have donated to the cause. The Wrangell Elks Lodge has held onto the scholarship funds and will disperse the award directly to the recipient’s school of choice.

Rilatos has been the primary organizer of the initiative. He explained he could think of no better way to honor Scheff but through education.

“He used to take the kids up to the glacier, the receding of the glacier for years and years. We thought that to honor Greg and his memory, the best way to do that as a scholarship to have young kids further their education.”

Rilatos noted he hopes to grow the award in future years, but said he’s just happy to help.

“It’s one of the best things I got to do in my life. I’m so proud to be a part of it – that I know I can carry on Greg’s legacy for as many years as we can raise money for the scholarship,” said Rilatos.

The deadline to apply is April 7. A four-member committee will determine the recipient and announce its decision this spring.