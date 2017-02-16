City and Borough of Wrangell

Borough Assembly Meeting

AGENDA

February 15, 2017 (Postponed from 2-14-17)

7:00 p.m. Location: Assembly Chambers, City Hal

Certificate of Service – Rinda Howell School Board (2005 to 1-2017)

5. CONSENT AGENDA

A. Items (*) 6a and 7a, 7b, 7c and 13b

6. APPROVAL OF MINUTES

A. Minutes of the Regular Assembly meeting held January 24, 2017

7. COMMUNICATIONS

*a. Letter sent to our Delegation regarding the Affordable Care Act

*b. Catholic Community Services, Inc.: Quarterly Expenditure Rept. for Oct 1, 2016 thru

Dec 31, 2016

*c. Southeast Alaska Power Agency (SEAPA) Year-End 2016, Community Flyer

*13b Approval of the Final Plat of the Stikine Inn Tidelands Reconfiguration, a

subdivision of unsubdivided ATS #83 and Lots 3A-1 and 6A-1 within Block 2A,

8. BOROUGH MANAGER’S REPORT

13. NEW BUSINESS

A. Approval of the FY 2017-18 Capital Improvement Projects List

*b. Approval of the Final Plat of the Stikine Inn Tidelands Reconfiguration, a subdivision

of unsubdivided ATS #83 and Lots 3A-1 and 6A-1 within Block 2A, ATS #83,

creating Lot A and Lot B, Block 2A, ATS #83, Zoned Waterfront Development, owned

by the City and Borough of Wrangell and by Southeast Properties, LLC, requested by

Southeast Properties, LLC. (** Consent Agenda Item **)

C. PROPOSED RESOLUTION NO. 02-17-1361: A RESOLUTION OF THE ASSEMBLY OF THE CITY AND BOROUGH OF WRANGELL, ALASKA, APPROVING THE SALE OF CITY OWNED TIDELANDS, LOT B OF THE PROPOSED STIKINE INN TIDELANDS RECONFIGURATION FOR LESS THAN THE APPRAISED VALUE FOR ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT PURPOSES AS ALLOWED UNDER WRANGELL MUNICIPAL CODE 16.12.012

D. PROPOSED RESOLUTION No. 02-17-1362: A RESOLUTION OF THE ASSEMBLY OF THE CITY AND BOROUGH OF WRANGELL, ALASKA, TO RESTRICT THE USE OF THE BOROUGH’S NATIONAL FOREST RECEIPTS FUND TO THE WRANGELL PUBLIC SCHOOLS

E. Approval of a Sole-Source Procurement to Meridian Systems for upgrades to the Swimming Pool’s Temperature Controls

F. Approval to combine Lots on Etolin Avenue, owned by the City and Borough of Wrangell

G. PROPOSED RESOLUTION No. 02-17-1363: A RESOLUTION OF THE ASSEMBLY OF THE CITY AND BOROUGH OF WRANGELL, ALASKA, SUPPORTING APPROPRIATION OF DISASTER RELIEF FUNDING BY THE US CONGRESS FOR THE 2016 ALASKA PINK SALMON COMMERCIAL FISHERY FAILURE

H. Approval of a Contract with CAMA Company, LLC to provide Municipal Assessment Software

15. EXECUTIVE SESSION

A. Executive Session – Discussion and possible selection for the Borough ManagerPosition

B. Executive Session – Discuss with the Borough Attorney, the options regarding the Land Deal with SEARHC and the City and Borough of Wrangell

