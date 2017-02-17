A merger between Wrangell-based medical provider Alaska Island Community Services and Southeast Regional Health Consortium has been delayed. The affiliation was intended to be completed February 1. Operations Officer Carly Allen said the delay will not change the process.

“Unfortunately the combination of holidays and the complexity of our funding relationships with all the various agencies required that we push our date back,” Allen explained. “We’re looking at a final affiliation date of April 1.”

AICS CEO Mark Walker said the deal will not result in the loss of any jobs, and the Wrangell provider will retain its name.

A community foundation will be created and funded from AICS’ financial reserves. An advisory council made up of community members will oversee the foundation and is intended to give Wrangell input into the new management structure.

AICS provides medical, dental and behavioral health services in Wrangell. It also serves several Prince of Wales communities and operates clinics in Gustavus and Juneau. AICS has provided the Wrangell area with health care for 27 years.