The Wrangell Medical Center Board approved a feasibility study Wednesday to assess building a new facility.

There was a contentious attempt to build a new hospital, but the process stalled in 2012. The board has been trying to jumpstart the project for nearly two years.

WMC hopes to borrow money from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, but that would require a more detailed study, costing significantly more. Instead, the board decided to perform a preliminary study to determine if it’s worth moving forward.

The study’s price tag is $24,000. WMC and the borough are sharing that cost. Architect BDO USA will be in town next month to create a conceptual design and rough cost estimate for a new facility.

The WMC board met with the Wrangell Borough Assembly in November to discuss steps to advance the project. Hospital CEO Robert Rang explained WMC’s accountant examined its ability to take on a $30 million loan over 20 years. It was estimated to cost about $200,000 per month. Rang added he would be nervous making those payments with just $500,000 in the reserves at the time.

The study is expected to be completed by early May.