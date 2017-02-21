Wrangell’s representative in the Alaska House supports a bill in the legislature to implement a state income tax and the use of Permanent Fund earnings to pay for state government. The House Finance Committee heard testimony on House Bill 115 Friday. The legislation is a multifaceted approach to the state’s multi-billion-dollar budget gap. Ketchikan independent Dan Ortiz said while open to other options, it’s the best option he’s heard so far.

Ortiz, who sits on the committee, said while no approach will come without fiscal pains, the bill is the best so far. HB 115 was introduced by Representatives Paul Seaton, Homer, and Neal Foster, Nome. Ortiz said there are likely amendments following public testimony and added that he’s open to other proposals as well.

He noted an income tax would also make non-resident workers pay their fair share.

“At least $70 million is going to come from non-resident workers, “said Ortiz. “So far there hasn’t been any way that those out-of-state residents have contributed to the infrastructure, to the state’s coffers. The income tax bill would do that.”

Taxpayers would pay 15 percent of their federal obligation under the plan, and it could produce $650,000 annually. Those who have no federal tax liability would be charged $25.

There would be a 4.75 percent overall-market-value draw on the Permanent Fund. A third of those funds would go to pay dividends estimated at $1,100. The remaining funds could provide $1.5 billion for state services.

The bill does include “surgical cuts,” but are a smaller part of the plan. Ortiz said large blanket budget cuts are no longer a viable option.

He explained the proposal is the fastest way to address Alaska’s fiscal woes. Coupled with Gov. Bill Walker’s motor fuel tax proposal, Ortiz said HB 115 would be a relief for state reserves.

“Assuming that the fund grows at its average rate of 6.9 percent, then the deficit, with all of those different avenues, would be lowered in the first year I think to $300 to $400 million,” he explained. “I think in four or five years there is no deficit.”

Ortiz said the plan would still allow the Permanent Fund’s $56 billion portfolio to grow.

There was a mixture of support and opposition during public testimony. Ketchikan resident Michael Sallee supported the bill, but was leery of the appropriation process and the impact on the fund.

“I think we need to keep the Permanent Fund payouts to citizens,” said Sallee, “but some of that Permanent Fund should be worked into a very similar program that the Permanent Fund checks are based upon, in which there is inflation proofing and it cannot be drawn down.”

Several testifiers from around the state asked that the Legislature address the budget gap through cuts and restructuring oil and gas tax credits before touching the PFD dividends. The Finance Committee held a hearing Tuesday and another is scheduled for Friday.

Ortiz is holding an informal teleconference Thursday. Wrangell Residents can participate at the legislative information office.