The Lady Wolves basketball team swept Haines at home over the weekend. The girls came out on top, 42-32, Saturday.

It was a tight game at the half, 18-16, with the Lady Wolves holding the lead. Wrangell lost the lead by just one point going into the final quarter. Anna Allen played a strong game inside the three-point line, sinking four baskets. Allen also shot four of 12 free throws.

Charley Seddon came in just behind Allen with 11 points. Seddon made three baskets inside the paint and one three-pointer. She also shot at 50 percent from the free-throw line, two of four shots.

Coach Julie Brown sent off three seniors Friday. Graciela Cano, Hallie Davis and Josephine Lewis are set to graduate this year. The girls trounced the Lady Glacier Bears Sunday, 51-25. The Wolves maintained a healthy lead throughout the game. Helen Decker and Allen accounted for a combined 42 points.

The boys traveled to Haines and won a hard-fought game Friday, 52-49. The Wolves were up just one point, 22-21, at the half. They increased their lead to four going into the final quarter. The boys capitalized on several fouls, shooting at 77 percent from the free-throw line. They struggled to get to the basket, only sinking two two-pointers in the fourth.

Riley Blatchley played a strong game with 17 points and was consistent from the free-throw line, making 10 of 14 baskets.

Trent Stokes trailed Blatchley by one point. Stokes made four from inside the three-point line and one from beyond. He was perfect from the free-throw line, draining five shots.

The Wolves fell short Saturday, but maintained the lead going into the fourth, 34-27. The boys struggled on defense in the final quarter, allowing 19 free-throw attempts. The Glacier Bears capitalized on 14 baskets and took the game 48-41.