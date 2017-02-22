Wrangell’s borough manager is asking Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski to use caution when repealing the Affordable Care Act or Obamacare. The borough fears a hasty approach may have unintended consequences for rural hospitals such as Wrangell’s.

Borough Manager Jeff Jabusch wrote a letter to Murkowski earlier this month listing several concerns about repealing President Barack Obama’s signature legislation. The letter asked that current Medicaid reimbursement levels are maintained.

Alaska expanded Medicaid – a state-federal program for low-income Americans – under the Affordable Care Act in 2015. According to the letter, the program currently makes up 50 percent of Wrangell Medical Center’s revenue. Just a 10 percent cut to the program would result in a $600,000 loss, nearly equivalent to the hospital’s cash reserves.

If Medicaid expansion isn’t retained, the borough asks that reimbursement levels prior to the Affordable Care Act be reinstated. Federal funding for Medicare and Medicaid was decreased in order to fund other programs within the legislation.

Murkowski noted during a press conference in Ketchikan Monday that she’s heard plenty of concerns from rural hospitals.

“The benefits that have come to Alaskans through Medicaid expansion have been significant. Some 27,000 Alaskans have been covered,” said Murkowski. “I am looking at our reality in Alaska, and have come to the conclusion that if our state, our legislators want to continue with Medicaid expansion, I want to support them with that.”

Murkowski has stated that replacement needs to coincide with repealing Obamacare. One of the first proposals by the Republican-led congress would give states control over insurance regulations and 95 percent of current federal funding. The bill would also allow states to continue under the current system, including Medicaid expansion. Rejection of federal assistance is another option.

Murkowski said it puts control back in the state’s hands.

“It allows the states to basically create a plan that works. We give that flexibility, you create something that works given your market,” she explained.

The ability to purchase insurance plans across state lines was also an interest mentioned in Manager Jabusch’s letter.

Murkowski explained that she supports the idea, but added it’s not as simple as it seems.

“We are not an enviable population to cover. We are expensive, we are young, we are risky, we are high cost,” Murkowski listed. “That shows in what we pay. If we think Washington State or Idaho is just going to embrace us and say come on, bring your bad rating to us, they’re not going to be very enthusiastic about it.”

Murkowski said if it did happen, prices wouldn’t be as low as the states Alaskans purchased from. She added that Republicans will address questions about Medicaid, but are focused on other aspects of the repealing process.

“Medicaid we know we’re going to have to deal with, but the emergency right now, the real crisis is in the individual market,” said Murkowski. “How are we going to task that rescue team to come in and stabilize things in the short term?”

Gov. Bill Walker has also urged Congress to execute its plan carefully, citing the thousands of Alaskans insured under Obamacare.