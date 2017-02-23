Volunteer Park may be getting a facelift this spring. Wrangell’s Parks and Recreation Department has applied for up to $19,000 in grant funds to revamp baseball fields and Volunteer Park Trail. It’s not known if that level of funding would be awarded, but Parks and Recreation Director Kate Thomas said she’s hoping for about $12,000.

“We hope to make this an annual thing. The initial thought was all of our parks need this support, but Volunteer Park is a local favorite and priority,” said Thomas. “So we address that area first and would expand into City Park and Shoemaker [Bay] Park in the subsequent years.”

The department currently has $5,000 for improvements. Thomas hopes to obtain local sponsorships for the project as well and plans to hold a volunteer work day on April 22.

A $1,200 donation has already been made towards the initiative. Part of those funds will also go towards public bathrooms downtown.

The department has been trying to revamp Wrangell’s parks for about two years. Thomas explained some work on Volunteer Park Trail began last year.

“So last year we started piecing it together by trying to resurface areas of the trail and patch that larger exposed boulder and root bed,” said Thomas. “We realized we were throwing money in an inefficient way.”

Procured funds will go to hire a contractor to resurface the trail. Thomas said there is a priority list for the rest of the park. Repainting the baseball field dugouts and replacing rotten wood is on the top of the list. Thomas added the department should know about two of its grant applications in about a month.