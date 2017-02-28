Seven Tlingit people from around Southeast will be headed to the Smithsonian Institute in Washington D.C. in March to get a firsthand look at hundreds of cultural artifacts. The group is taking part in Recovering Voices, a Smithsonian initiative aimed at the revitalization of indigenous languages and cultures.

One Wrangell resident, Virginia Oliver, will be among the group to participate in Recovering Voices’ community research program, which is intended to aid each member’s work and research.

Oliver has been working to keep the Tlingit language alive and began learning in the early 2000s. Since, she has organized Tlingit Phrase of the Week on KSTK and helped launch a Tlingit language and culture class in Wrangell’s middle and high schools.

“My role is to preserve the language and teach until the day I can’t. Then the people I’m teaching hopefully will carry it on,” Oliver explained. “We’re always looking for somebody that it tugs at their heartstrings, that this is something they would really love to do.”

Every member of the group is required to pick 100 artifacts from the National Museums of Natural History and the American Indian. Combined, both have almost 4,000 Tlingit items available to examine.

“I had to pick them out one by one,” Oliver noted.

There are canoes, dance shirts, totem poles and many others. Oliver chose 80 items from Wrangell, 10 from Etolin Island and 10 from her hometown Kake. She said one item in particular caught her attention.

“I saw a box drum that was given, and I recognized the name and I knew what clan, whose drum this was,” Oliver added.

She thinks the drum belongs to her husband’s clan, the Naanya. a’ayi clan of Wrangell.

The program requires participants to give six presentations in their communities. Oliver has several ideas on how to meet that requirement, but is particularly excited to share her experience in real time with her high school students via a virtual reality camera.

Recovering Voices Collection Program Assistant Judith Andrews said the Smithsonian also benefits from the groups who utilize the program

“We get out [of] the collaborations working with the communities, bettering our relationship,” said Andrews. “We are also able to, as the community allows us, improve the records collection we have. So the next time a community asks us for a report of the objects that we hold that are their material cultural, we have more information about the objects.”

Most items were collected in the mid-nineteenth and early twentieth centuries. Information is sometimes limited to what each item is, limiting its cultural context.

For Oliver, it was a lot to take in as she surfed through the pictures.

“It’s really touching,” said Oliver. “I couldn’t tell you which was the most [important], what was the last.”

The Tlingit group will spend two weeks in D.C. Its first day of examining artifacts is March 11.