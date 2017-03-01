The Wrangell Borough Assembly appointed an interim borough manager Tuesday while it continues the hiring process. Carol Rushmore, Wrangell’s economic development director, will step into current Manager Jeff Jabusch’s shoes until the position is filled.

Jabusch intended to retire March 1, but will stay on another month to work with Rushmore.

The search for the next manager was rebooted after an in-person interview with the remaining candidate in February. Several finalists accepted other positions during the lengthy hiring process. The assembly decided to scrap a hiring committee made of assembly members and borough admiration in order to speed up the search.

Jabusch and Borough Clerk Kim Lane will now forward prospective candidates to the assembly for interviewing.

Assembly member Stephen Prysunka asked that assembly members do their due diligence in vetting candidates’ backgrounds.

“What I don’t want to happen is vote yes to somebody and have them show up and a community member does a google search and finds something out,” Prysunka explained. “I’d rather know upfront.”

The assembly also decided to hold preliminary interviews via Skype on March 20 and a community reception for finalists after in-person interviews. A date has not been set for candidates to visit Wrangell. The borough is accepting applications until March 15.

In other business, the assembly also examined a report from the Wrangell Medical Center detailing the cost of billing services. The hospital currently contracts TrueBridge billing services for $245,000 per year. The assembly asked the hospital last year to examine the two-year contract’s feasibility prior to renewal.

If WMC were to return to in-house billing, the preliminary costs would be about $600,000 and would run slightly less than TrueBridge going forward.

Assembly member Patty Gilbert noted she found the report to be informative.

“It does appear that it really does pencil out to use TruBridge in terms of securing payment for the hospital,” said Gilbert.

The hospital board approved the contract renewal in February.