Questions remain regarding a deed to land in a merger between Wrangell medical provider Alaska Island Community Services and the Southeast Regional Health Consortium.

AICS CEO Mark Walker and SEARHC COO Dan Neumeister addressed the Wrangell Borough Assembly under persons to be heard Tuesday. Walker mentioned both executives wanted to address the assembly regarding land its Wrangell clinic sits on formally, but added there was “a breakdown in communication.”

The affiliation was set to be complete by February 1, but according to AICS, was delayed until April due to the both providers’ complex funding sources.

The borough awarded AICS a deed for land on Wood Street in 2010. Many assembly members expressed concerns over transferring the deed to SEARHC in January, but agreed to put the Sitka-based provider’s name on the document with minor language changes. That transfer has not happened yet.

Walker explained that after applying for a federal grant for the facility in 2009, AICS was originally set on property near the current hospital.

“Once we received that grant, the then city manager, Tim Rooney, came to us and wanted to facilitate the possibility of us moving to the Wood Street location,” he said. “Part of his proposal is he would supply us with land if we were to consider moving to that location.”

Walker added that it cost $1 million to develop the land and says there was also a commitment from the Wrangell Medical Center to build a new hospital on the site. The commitment was intended to foster an ongoing contract to share medical providers.

The hospital was intended to be completed by 2013, but was quashed before coming to fruition.

“Unfortunately as we all know, the hospital was not built there,” said Walker. “There has been a significant ongoing cost to AICS to provide services at that location and also providing them at the hospital. It’s very inefficient for our providers.”

Walker also says due to the grant’s stipulations, AICS and the borough had to petition the federal government to make the move.

An executive session was scheduled Tuesday to address the issue, but was delayed because the borough’s attorney hasn’t examined the changes to the deed. Both executives say they hope the issue can be resolved before their tentative April 1 deadline.