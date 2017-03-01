The Wrangell Cooperative Association election results were finalized Tuesday. Richard Oliver, Luella Knapp and Lovey Brock were reelected to the Tribal Council. Sam Campus, who previously served on the panel, also obtained a seat.

Write-in Elizabeth Peterman did not collect enough votes, and first-time candidate Bill Willard withdrew from the race. The panel’s officers will be decided on March 7.

The council will be working through its five-year comprehensive plan for most of 2017. The tribe also hopes to launch a fishery management program and bolster its tourism offerings.

Tribal Administrator Aaron Angerman explained that the tribe will also be looking to diversify revenue. WCA funding primarily comes from federal sources.