City and Borough of Wrangell Borough Assembly Meeting

AGENDA

Revised to include Item 13h

Tuesday, February 28, 2017

7:00 p.m. Location: Assembly Chambers, City Hall

1. CALL TO ORDER

a. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE led by Assembly Member Steve Prysunka

b. INVOCATION to be given by Nettie Covalt with the Presbyterian Church c. CEREMONIAL MATTERS – Community Presentations, Proclamations, Certificates of Service, Guest Introductions

2. ROLL CALL

3. AMENDMENTS TO THE AGENDA

4. CONFLICT OF INTEREST

5. CONSENT AGENDA

a. Items (*) 6a and 7a

6. APPROVAL OF MINUTES

*a. Minutes of the Special Assembly meeting held February 14, 2017; Minutes of the Public Hearing and Regular Assembly meeting held February 15, 2017

7. COMMUNICATIONS

*a. Minutes from the WMC meeting held January 18, 2017

8. BOROUGH MANAGER’S REPORT

9. BOROUGH CLERK’S FILE

10. MAYOR/ASSEMBLY REPORTS AND APPOINTMENTS

a. Reports by Assembly Members

b. City Boards and Committees Appointments

11. PERSONS TO BE HEARD

12. UNFINISHED BUSINESS – None

13. NEW BUSINESS

a. PROPOSED ORDINANCE No. 930: AN ORDINANCE OF THE ASSEMBLY OF THE CITY AND BOROUGH OF WRANGELL, ALASKA, AMENDING CERTAIN SECTIONS OF TITLE 5, REVENUE AND FINANCE, OF THE WRANGELL MUNICIPAL CODE RELATING TO PENALTIES AND INTEREST ON LATE PAYMENTS OF SALES TAX AND PROPERTY TAX

b. PROPOSED RESOLUTION No. 02-17-1364: A RESOLUTION OF THE ASSEMBLY OF THE CITY AND BOROUGH OF WRANGELL, ALASKA, ADOPTING AN ALTERNATIVE ALLOCATION METHOD FOR THE FY 2017 SHARED FISHERIES BUSINESS TAX PROGRAM AND CERTIFYING THAT THIS ALLOCATION METHOD FAIRLY REPRESENTS THE DISTRIBUTION OF SIGNIFICANT EFFECTS OF FISHERIES BUSINESS ACTIVITY IN FISHERIES MANAGEMENT IN FMA 18: CENTRAL SOUTHEAST

c. Discussion followed by a consensus for the Borough Manager final interview process

d. Approval to Change the Board of Equalization Meeting Date from May 8th to May 15th , 2017

e. Discussion of the information received from the Wrangell Medical Center Board regarding the request from the Assembly to conduct a cost benefit analysis

f. Appointment of Carol Rushmore to the Interim Borough Manager position

g. Approval of a construction contract for the Waterfront Armor Rock – City Dock project

h. Approval to write letters of support for HB 76 (in concept with Resolution No. 10- 15-1333) and HB 128

14. ATTORNEY’S FILE – Summary Report was provided to the Assembly

15. EXECUTIVE SESSION

a. Discuss with the Borough Attorney, the options regarding the Land Deal with SEARHC and the City and Borough of Wrangell

16. ADJOURNMENT