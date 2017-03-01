Wrangell’s Swim Club took five swimmers to the Alaska Swimming Age Group Championship in Fairbanks over the weekend. The statewide meet categorized over 300 young swimmers by age and gender.

Jack Roberts is 10 years old and competed in seven 10-and-under races. He came home with four gold medals and one silver, placing fourth overall in his bracket.

“It was exciting. I was a little bit nervous in the beginning, but it all passes you start swimming,” said Jack.

Nikolai Siekawitch, 12, also came home with a silver medal. Renee Roberts, Hope and Mercy Mikkelsen qualified for the competition as well. Every swimmer must meet time standards to compete at the state level. The Wrangell Swim Club swam in its first meet in the fall, and some moved onto regionals in Juneau.

Six Wrangell swimmers qualified for state, but one was unable to attend. Assistant Coach Jamie Roberts was thrilled to see her swimmers do so well.

“We had a goal as a club for this season to take our kids to one swim meet to see if they like competitive swimming. It’s kind of surreal to think we just took five kids to a state championship. It was really cool to part of,” said Roberts.

Most of the kids who attended the meet say they’re interested in continuing competitive swimming. Roberts explained the club will continue so long as the community pool is available.

“One of our bigger concerns is the maintenance of the pool. The pool is aging,” Roberts added.

The club will compete in Ketchikan’s Spring Splash at the end of March.