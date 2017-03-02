As fisherman prepare for the season and seafood processors gear up for the millions of pounds of fish coming off their boats, the City and Borough of Wrangell is working to fix its water production issues. Between two fish processors and the public, demand has been exceeding the water treatment system’s ability to produce clean water during the summer months.

The Public Works Department is working towards a new water treatment system and obtaining funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. CRW Engineering crunched the numbers, and initially there was some sticker shock when Public Works Director Amber Al-Haddad saw the estimated cost.

“The price tag was $12.5 million. After talking to the USDA about the cost, it was pretty clear to us, that in this current economic climate, it was probably very unlikely that, USDA anyway, we would see a complete project funded at that level through their program,” Al-Haddad said.

CRW’s assessment included a treatment system capable of keeping up with Wrangell’s estimated growth over the next 20 years, and the single biggest line item was a new building to house that additional capacity.

”We pared it back and reviewed that with them and got the cost down, at this point, to $8.5 million,” Al-Haddad explained. “Our projection is that would be at a level that we could provide water to Wrangell at its current level and beyond.”

Al-Haddad says she is still talking with USDA to see if its Water & Waste Disposal Loan & Grant Program will fund the project at that level. Al-Haddad added the department is also looking to the U.S. Economic Development Administration for funding.

“They have been in touch with us about our funding request and believe there is some hope there is some money to come from their program,” she said.

Al-Haddad and Wrangell Economic Development Director Carol Rushmore have a meeting scheduled with the agency during Southeast Conference’s Mid-session Summit later this month in Juneau.

Public Works hopes to schedule a meeting with both of Wrangell’s seafood processors, prior to peak season, about conservation efforts being taken.

The borough declared a local emergency disaster during the peak of the 2016 fishing season. Both processors made modifications to use seawater wherever possible and mitigate freshwater consumption. Al-Haddad explained the department will also be requesting the community to make its own conservation efforts.

“We’ll be putting together a program for that request to the community in the next coming weeks,” Al-Haddad said.

Some modifications may also be made to the current plant’s roughing filters. Al-Haddad noted the department doesn’t have an exact estimate how much the modification will speed up production, but hopes the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation will approve it soon.