The Oregonian and the Washington Post are reporting that the Trump administration’s proposed cuts to the Environmental Protection Agency could total $2 billion, putting 3,000 people out of work. Eighteen Southeast tribes who use the EPA’s Indian General Assistance Program may see steep cuts in funding as a result. President Donald Trump’s proposal would slash the program’s funding by 29 percent, down from 65 million.

According to an EPA press release, Region 10, which includes Washington, Idaho, Oregon and Alaska, received $32 million for the program in 2016.

The environmental grant program provides funds to tribal organizations for stream restoration, solid waste disposal and the Southeast Tribal Ocean Research initiative. The Sitka Tribe of Alaska heads up the network, involving 15 tribes, which monitors ocean acidification and paralytic shellfish poisoning throughout the region.

Hydaburg Cooperative Association Environmental Coordinator Anthony Christensen said about four year-round jobs within the tribe would be directly impacted by such cuts. Christensen, who is also in charge of obtaining additional grants for the tribe, added 10 to 15 seasonal jobs could also be lost.

“That’s my job. You take me out of the equation, that puts us in a tough position,” Christensen explained. “Because I’m core to six other grants, sort of capacity building – if I’m unable to do that, the domino effect starts.”

Christensen said those job cuts could equate up to a $500,000 loss for Hydaburg’s small economy.

He has been a part of the environmental program since 1999 and said tribes’ work around the region has come a long way.

“Basically crushing cans to coloring books to working and engaging on international levels to make regulatory changes or at least bring issues up to the proper channels to address them and let our voice be heard,” Christensen said.

The Wrangell Cooperative Association, like many tribes, receives a large portion of its funding through the program and applied for $128,000 for fiscal year 2018.

Trump’s budget is not final and changes could be made. The EPA declined to comment for this story.