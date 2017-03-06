The Wrangell Wolves faced the Petersburg Vikings in their final regular season games over the weekend. The Lady Wolves split their games, and the boys were swept.

The Wolves maintained a small lead until the final quarter Friday. They were up 25-21 at the half and held a one-point advantage going into the fourth. The Vikings made a comeback and finished

the game 42-37.

The Lady Wolves also played a tight game. Petersburg was up by nine after the first quarter, but Wrangell came back strong in the second, ending the half on top, 27-21. The Lady Wolves held the lead going into the fourth quarter before the Vikings overtook them, 39-34.

Wrangell’s girls took the game 36-30 Saturday. Petersburg maintained the lead in the first half, but it was all Wrangell in the second. They went into the fourth with a healthy 10-point lead before sealing their victory.

The boys’ game got off to a slow start. The first quarter ended 12-8 in favor of Petersburg. The Vikings maintained an adequate lead throughout the game, ending with a 20-point win, 56-36.

The boys and girls are headed to Juneau this week for regionals. The Lady Wolves will face Haines on Wednesday at 11:30 a.m., and the Wolves and Vikings will have their rematch at 4:30 p.m. You can tune into KSTK for both of those games.