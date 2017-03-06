The Mariners’ Memorial sub-committee is trying to gain non-profit status. The status would allow donations supporting the construction of a Mariners’ Memorial in Heritage Harbor to be tax-deductible.

The committee consists of two port commissioners and three community members. Former port commissioner and panel member Brennen Eagle hopes to have the paperwork processed in a couple of months. The committee could then start accepting donations and seeking other funds.

“It’ll be a variety of things, from a request for personal donations to small fundraisers in town, to hopefully seeking grant funding through foundations too,” Eagle explained.

A fundraiser dinner is planned this summer on the memorial’s site.

Eagle added the idea of a Mariners’ Memorial has been talked about for more than a decade, but really took root about six years ago. Since, a site has been selected and design plans have been drawn up. Eagle is optimistic the project will come to fruition.

“I think we got a really good group of people that are trying to get this going, and I think we stand a good chance of success, hopefully having something out there within the next two years,” Eagle said. “I think we got a really good design. A lot of people have looked at it and really liked it. I think it’s going to be a great addition to the community when it gets built.”

Committee members will also be at the Wrangell health fair answering questions about the project.