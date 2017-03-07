The City and Borough of Wrangell may have been on the hook for about another $84,000 next fiscal year. The House Finance Committee reversed a vote on bond debt reimbursement for schools Tuesday. The program helps schools with construction and renovation projects.

The state currently reimburses about 70 percent of school bonds, but the actual number is subject to yearly appropriations. Homer Rep. Paul Seaton, co-chair of the Finance Committee, proposed slashing the state’s bond payments about in half. The borough will have one outstanding bond in the coming fiscal year and would have been responsible for $332,000 over the next four years.

Committee member Tammie Wilson proposed several amendments to the panel’s budget proposal and among them was a 5 percent cut to the base student allocation or BSA. The state allocates about $5,900 per student through the funding mechanism.

Wrangell Public Schools is currently in the midst of its budgeting process and is planning for such a cut, amounting to about $200,000. The North Pole Republican’s amendment was voted down.

The senate is still contemplating the same measure, but an official proposal hasn’t been made. Wrangell Superintendent Patrick Mayer said even if the BSA remains flat, it’s still a cut to the district due to increasing costs.

Mayer added he’s heard of another proposal increasing school districts’ contribution to the Public Employees Retirement System.

“That could be a $20,000 increase that the district would have to absorb,” he explained.

Federal Secure Rural Schools funding also remains in question. The district would have to absorb another $690,000 if Congress doesn’t appropriate those funds.

The school board plans to finalize the budget April 17 and send it to the Wrangell Borough Assembly the following month. For now, the board is basing its budget off static enrollment at about 270 students and an expected 10 percent hike in insurance costs.

The school board will hold a public meeting on its budget prior to its regular meeting March 13.