Everyone is invited to KSTK’s Chili Cook-Off and Auction on Saturday in the high school commons. To enter the chili competition, bring a crock pot of your best home made chili to the commons between 9:00 and 10:00 am. First, second and third place winners receive cash and a commemorative wooden spoon designed by Wrangell High Fabrications student J.D. Barratt. The chili champ will take home the coveted chili trophy! Award winning chili served at noon followed by a fundraising auction. Come to compete or come to eat, we’ll see you there!