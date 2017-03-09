The Lady Wolves will be advancing in the 2A regional basketball tournament. The girls took on the Haines Glacier Bears Wednesday, and closed the first quarter with a slim one-point lead, but came away with the first half, 26-20.

The girls took off from there, increasing their lead by 10 in the third quarter and won the game 58-43.

Kaylyn Easterly played a strong game, scoring 19 points. Anna Allen followed with 11 points. The girls were seeded fourth going into the tournament. They face the number one seed, Metlakatla, Thursday at 3 p.m.

Wrangell’s boys had their rematch against the Petersburg Vikings, and it came down to the wire. The Wolves were down by eight after the first and almost closed the gap at the half, 15-18. Wrangell kept pace with the Vikings in the third and came back strong in the final quarter. The Wolves were down 27-31 with little over three minutes to go. Dawson Miller buried a three pointer, bringing the Wolves within one.

The Wolves fouled a few moments later, and the Vikings sank two from the free-throw line. But, Trent Stokes sank a basket from the inside, also drawing a foul. Stokes sank the free throw to tie the game. Petersburg pulled away 37-34 with half a minute to go. Garret Miller had his chance from the free-throw line with just 11 seconds to go and made just one of three attempts.

Coach Ray Stokes called a timeout with just two seconds on the clock, but the Wolves were unable to get a shot off in time. The boys faced Haines Thursday morning and trounced the Glacier Bears, 51-33. They will face the loser of the Metlakatla-Craig game Friday.