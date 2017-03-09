Ivan Simonek of Wrangell was a Czechoslovakian asylum seeker during the Prague Spring in the late 1960s. By way of an international stamp collectors club, three Alaska pen pals and a Russian invasion, Simonek began his escape from a communist regime and journey to America. It gives him a unique perspective on the national immigration debate.

“The thing is I’m probably somehow American born in the wrong place, because I obviously look up to the United States as land of unlimited opportunities where dreams can come true,” Simonek explained. “I wanted to become American, but in communist system, there was no way to peacefully emigrate.”

Simonek hatched a secret plan to travel to Denmark where he could then defect and immigrate to the U.S., but had no idea how to idea how to go about it. Until, he picked up a Czech newspaper and read about a man who was member a stamp collectors club in New Zealand.

“I wrote to him and asked him he could manage to make me a member of that New Zealand club as well. So we made an agreement that I send them some postage stamps. Czech postage stamps were kind of valued for collectors,” Simonek said. “They put my address in their address book, which was collectors from all over the world. There were some collectors from the United States. So I wrote to all of them.”

Through the club, a University of Illinois professor sent Simonek magazines to practice his English. After looking through the Alaska Sportsman magazine, Simonek became enamored with Alaska’s beauty. He wrote the editor, Bob Henning, and asked if he would publish a letter requesting Alaskans to write to him.

“They did publish my letter, and I corresponded with a young couple living here in Wrangell and another guy living in Anchorage. He was a lawyer,” Simonek said.

The Wrangell couple, Susan and Virgil Vasquez, started answering Simonek’s questions about America, crime in the country and unemployment, all things the Czechoslovakian government told him was horrible in the U.S.

These letters didn’t really help Simonek at first. On Aug. 21, 1968, the Soviet Union invaded his nation to overthrow its leader Alexander Dubcek, whose policies threatened Russian control. For newlyweds Simonek and his wife, it was a stroke of luck.

“In that chaos, we managed to sneak out on the pretense that we are traveling to prepaid vacation to Yugoslavia, which was true.

Although there was no chance to defect from Yugoslavia, Simonek and his wife had gotten word that the train, which would normally travel through Hungary, would divert through Austria.

“So we got on the train, and I tell you the last evening in our country, that was very difficult. You realize you [will] probably never see your parents ever again. You kind of do it voluntarily. It was one hour before midnight, the train start moving,” Simonek said.

“We got to the boarder in [a] couple of hours. It was [a] dark night. They disconnected those two last wagons of the train, which we were in. We were sitting there in [the] dark. Nobody knew what was happening. As it turns out later, we were waiting for connection to another international train going through there.”

After a sleepless night, the second train came, and in the morning the Simoneks and the rest of the frightened Czech passengers saw a strange soldier as they pulled up to their stop in Vienna, Austria.

“So people start cheering. Everybody was very happy. We finally start talking to each other. Everybody was very careful not to say anything before. They ask us ‘And where are you going?’ and proudly I say ‘We are going to Alaska.’ Everybody look at us and say ‘Are you nuts?’ I said ‘No, that’s where we are going.’ American or bust and Alaska it is.”

The Simoneks found the U.S. consulate and asked for asylum. Through a Czech refugee program, they began a two-month vetting process.

KSTK: “So when you were finally told you were going to be able to immigrate to American, how did you feel?”

Simonek: “I felt like when America landed on moon.”

KSTK: “Just that excited?”

Simonek: “Just the best thing ever.”

The Anchorage lawyer Simonek had been writing sponsored him and his wife for entry into the U.S., and the young Wrangell couple sent them two airline tickets with open dates.

“We entered the United States on November 1968 through Seattle. The funny part was that I didn’t know how to act when I got off the plane. I wanted to kiss the ground. People were moving so I didn’t manage to do it because people would run over me. So I couldn’t do it,” Simonek recalled.

“We had to overnight in Juneau. We were hungry, and we didn’t know the groceries in this country. We couldn’t tell the packages, what was what. The only thing we recognized was Coca-Cola and Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes. So that’s what we had for dinner, Coke and Frosted Flakes.”

Ivan began working nights in Wrangell’s downtown mill almost immediately, and for the next two years worked in the local grocery store by day.

“I didn’t get any sleep. I came from [the] mill at early morning. I just changed clothes and ate something and went to Benjamin’s to unload groceries and stock shelves and came home, ate and went to the mill,” Simonek explained. “I didn’t expect to be given anything, or any freebies or anything. All I was asking was to have an equal opportunity, and I think I got it.”

Simonek wants everybody to know he’s always felt welcome in America. He said he never plans to move away from Wrangell.