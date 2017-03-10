Changes are coming to the Anan Bear Observatory this spring. Work to the facility’s trailhead and the Anan Lagoon overlook will tentatively start March 15, weather permitting. The project is part of the Forest Service’s master plan for the recreation area, which has been in the works for a couple of years. The Wrangell Ranger district hired Rainforest Contracting out of Petersburg for the job.

Wrangell Outdoor Recreation Planner Dee Galla explained the trailhead will be shifted to the left of its current location to allow for better access.

“Generally you either have to scramble up the rocks to get to that stair case that goes up to the shelter on the right, or you scramble up the rocks to go to your left to use the outhouse before you go on up the trail,” Galla explained about the current landing. “It’s going to clear out some of the rocks there to make for a better landing, a little wider, a little more gentle approach, at certain tide levels anyways, for boats and planes.”

The trailhead bathroom will also be converted into a double outhouse. The lagoon overlook is set to be replaced and widened to accommodate larger groups. There may be periodic closures leading up to the June 15 deadline. Galla explained the contractor will determine when the site will be closed.

“If you’re going down there, there’s a real good chance you may not be able to be able to use portions or even the whole trail at times,” Galla said.

Work is also planned to be done to the observation deck, but may have to wait until the fall.

Galla added the Wrangell Ranger District is also in the planning stages of future improvements. Sections of the boardwalk trail leading up to the observation deck could be widened or graveled. The deck itself also needs to be replaced.

“It’s been reviewed by engineers. It’s nearing the end of its life. We’re doing some repair work on it this year, but we need to be looking at a complete replacement, which again, would be several years out,” Galla noted, “but we need to start planning for that now. All these things are on the horizon for Anan.”

The Anan cabin will be closed to the public while work is being done. Also, a larger 20-by-24-foot mooring float, implemented last year, for boats and planes will be used again this season.